Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 50,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 341,543 shares.The stock last traded at $103.76 and had previously closed at $104.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

