Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.67. 97,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,595. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.