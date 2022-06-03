Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Raised by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,843,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 2,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,595. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

