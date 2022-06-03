VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 71,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 108,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 722.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter.

