UREEQA One Day Trading Volume Tops $512.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $714,487.25 and approximately $512.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.22 or 0.01875942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00430506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

