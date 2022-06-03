Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 3,414 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UNVR opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

