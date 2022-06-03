Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:UTL opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

