Unilever’s (ULVR) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,556.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,709.90. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.