Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $10.91 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00008470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00257503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028226 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

