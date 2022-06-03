Ultra (UOS) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $113.42 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,506.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00623176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00184755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00031597 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.