UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,269,496 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,051 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

