UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.57. 50,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,756. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. UiPath has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $79.99.
In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
