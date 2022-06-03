UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. UiPath has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $79.99.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

