Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Reduced by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,504 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.89. 7,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

