Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 40,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,653. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $139.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

