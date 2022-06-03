Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of TRUP traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,963. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

