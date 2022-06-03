Truist Financial Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. 1,391,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,565. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

