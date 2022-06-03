TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $963.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to report sales of $963.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $971.50 million and the lowest is $954.76 million. TransUnion posted sales of $774.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

NYSE TRU traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. TransUnion has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

