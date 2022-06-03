TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.39

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 105428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.0904545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

