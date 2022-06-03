Tranchess Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.85 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.40 or 0.99943031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,293,783 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

