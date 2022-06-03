Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $14,789.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.10 or 1.00031439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

