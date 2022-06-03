ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 0.2% Higher

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.75. 92,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 96,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 308,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

