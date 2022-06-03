Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.15 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.12). 45,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 364,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.86. The company has a market capitalization of £186.50 million and a P/E ratio of 40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

