TotemFi Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $195,457.21 and $10,987.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.01500735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 807.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00461086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars.

