Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-16% yr/yr to $4.51-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 549,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,216. Toro has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

