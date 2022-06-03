Tornado Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (TCORE)

Tornado (TCORE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Tornado has a total market cap of $183,109.51 and approximately $219.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $30.52 or 0.00102245 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

