Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

