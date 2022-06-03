Titan Coin Trading Down 51.7% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 516.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $511,176.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007042 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006440 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

