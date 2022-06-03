Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tilly’s by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.