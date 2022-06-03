Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
