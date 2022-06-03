Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

