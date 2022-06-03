The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $119.38. 2,130,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.5% in the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 148,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,615,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,496,000 after purchasing an additional 555,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

