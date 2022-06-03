The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $96,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

LSXMA opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

