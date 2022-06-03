The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price objective on the stock.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($14.84) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.68.

AAVMY stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

