The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.89. Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,585. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

