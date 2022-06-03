The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 10.50% of AES worth $1,700,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AES by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,917,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 384,973 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in AES by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 83,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

AES stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 57,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,959. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

