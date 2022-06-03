Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,921. Textron has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

