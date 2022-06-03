Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,139 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $104,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after buying an additional 762,524 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

