Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.14) to GBX 320 ($4.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318.75 ($4.03).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.47. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

