TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $12.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

