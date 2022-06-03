Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $3.54 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,348,939 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

