TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeraWulf Inc. own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities principally in the United States. It will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. TeraWulf Inc., formerly known as IKONICS Corporation, is based in EASTON, Md. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.19. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 396,447 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,926 over the last 90 days. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

