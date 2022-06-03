Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.35. Approximately 7,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

