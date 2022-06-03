Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.35. Approximately 7,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
