Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $67.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $169,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,368. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 883,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

