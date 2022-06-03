Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 350,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

