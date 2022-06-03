TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,460,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,605,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 32,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,490. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

