TD Securities Begins Coverage on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

CVO stock opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$701.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.89. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.