TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.17

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 14199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TC Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

