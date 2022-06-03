Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

