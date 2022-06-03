System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $10.61

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $10.17. System1 shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 2,496 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
