Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $32.20 on Monday. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

